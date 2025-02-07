KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,540,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,886,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,062,000 after purchasing an additional 476,986 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,111,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 21.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 213,392 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,420,526. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

