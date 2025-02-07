FY2025 EPS Forecast for Fiera Capital Cut by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.42 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$6.63 and a 1-year high of C$10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.62. The company has a market cap of C$651.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

