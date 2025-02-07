KBC Group NV Has $157,000 Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 11,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Down 11.6 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $97.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James raised Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

