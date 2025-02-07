Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $26.73 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

