Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
