BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.