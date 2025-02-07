The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of The InterGroup stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

In other news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

