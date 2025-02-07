The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The InterGroup Price Performance
Shares of The InterGroup stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $25.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
