Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.33 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

