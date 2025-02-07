Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TRVN opened at $1.84 on Friday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

