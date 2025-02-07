Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.6 %

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

EKSO stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

