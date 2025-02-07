StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ONCT opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $13.14.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
