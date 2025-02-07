Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
OESX stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.