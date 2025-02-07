Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

OESX stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

