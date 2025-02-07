Jennison Associates LLC Sells 41,148 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 9.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:TDOC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

