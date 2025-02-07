StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

