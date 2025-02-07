Brokers Issue Forecasts for HTCR FY2026 Earnings

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.
HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About HeartCore Enterprises
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
