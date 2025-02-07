Brokers Issue Forecasts for HTCR FY2026 Earnings

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About HeartCore Enterprises

In related news, VP Keisuke Kuno sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $33,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,785 shares in the company, valued at $96,246.95. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

