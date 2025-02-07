Q3 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after buying an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after acquiring an additional 761,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,422,000 after acquiring an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,793,000 after purchasing an additional 249,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

