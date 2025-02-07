Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 10,125 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,454,000 after purchasing an additional 92,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,858,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.