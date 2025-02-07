Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Increased Earnings for Coursera

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coursera in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coursera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of COUR opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Coursera by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

