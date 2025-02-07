Ventum Cap Mkts Reduces Earnings Estimates for enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for enCore Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EU stock opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$790.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.20. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.10 and a 52 week high of C$6.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About enCore Energy

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,520. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

See Also

