StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.55. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

