Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,559,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 144,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.20 and its 200-day moving average is $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

