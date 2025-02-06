Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.91.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.