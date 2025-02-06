Spire Wealth Management Has $464,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Dover by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Dover by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $204.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $158.19 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

