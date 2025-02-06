CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 125 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,382,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,811,000 after acquiring an additional 132,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 37.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

ROP opened at $581.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

