Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 331,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

