Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

