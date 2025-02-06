LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 618.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 44,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.