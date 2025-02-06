U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,416 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 157.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tesla by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

