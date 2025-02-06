River Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

River Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $23,559,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 144,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

