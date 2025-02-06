Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 57,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

