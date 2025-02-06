Barclays Cuts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $245.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $292.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.29.

View Our Latest Report on FN

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $214.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.44 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,359,000 after buying an additional 69,554 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 855,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,338,000 after buying an additional 175,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,145,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 553,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,602,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.