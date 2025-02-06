Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,330 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

