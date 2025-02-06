CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $74,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Albemarle by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

ALB opened at $79.98 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $143.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

