L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.89 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.