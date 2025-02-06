Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 725 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 6,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.