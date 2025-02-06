Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $338.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.85. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $302.70 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

