Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,080 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.