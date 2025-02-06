Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6,229.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.20 and a 200-day moving average of $301.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

