Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 188,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

