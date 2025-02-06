Greenleaf Trust Has $23.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $23,559,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 144,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 185.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

