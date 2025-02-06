Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 777,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after buying an additional 697,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CL opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

