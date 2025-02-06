Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1,239.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,762,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after purchasing an additional 387,008 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after buying an additional 385,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after buying an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.67. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.