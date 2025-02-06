Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

