Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 744 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

