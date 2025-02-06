Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

