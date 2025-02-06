Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 15,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

