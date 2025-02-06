CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 501 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

