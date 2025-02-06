HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

