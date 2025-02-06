Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 15,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

