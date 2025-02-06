Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,632 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 126,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

